India's Fight Against Fear: Bipartisan Support and Empowerment

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Washington, DC, BJP MP Shashank Mani stressed the importance of eliminating fear to combat terrorism and foster India's development. Mani underscored the critical need for a citizen-driven approach, revealing plans to ensure 33% female representation in Parliament.

In a show of bipartisan solidarity, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reinforced this sentiment, recounting a harrowing moment from the Pahalgam terror attack to highlight the pervasive threat of fear. Tharoor emphasized the unwavering support India has received from US lawmakers in the fight against terrorism.

The delegation, led by Tharoor, focused on sharing India's recent experiences and building solidarity. Despite a busy legislative schedule, US lawmakers showed a strong, bipartisan commitment to the strategic partnership with India, offering unconditional support in combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)