India's Fight Against Fear: Bipartisan Support and Empowerment

BJP MP Shashank Mani highlights the importance of eliminating fear to combat terrorism and drive India's citizen-led development. Supported by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the Indian parliamentary delegation seeks US backing, emphasizing bipartisan solidarity against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack. Women's empowerment and grassroots initiatives are pivotal in this vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:42 IST
BJP MP Shashank Mani in United States (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Addressing the Indian diaspora in Washington, DC, BJP MP Shashank Mani stressed the importance of eliminating fear to combat terrorism and foster India's development. Mani underscored the critical need for a citizen-driven approach, revealing plans to ensure 33% female representation in Parliament.

In a show of bipartisan solidarity, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reinforced this sentiment, recounting a harrowing moment from the Pahalgam terror attack to highlight the pervasive threat of fear. Tharoor emphasized the unwavering support India has received from US lawmakers in the fight against terrorism.

The delegation, led by Tharoor, focused on sharing India's recent experiences and building solidarity. Despite a busy legislative schedule, US lawmakers showed a strong, bipartisan commitment to the strategic partnership with India, offering unconditional support in combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

