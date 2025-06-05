Left Menu

Gilgit-Baltistan's Political Crisis Echoes Balochistan Turmoil

Gilgit-Baltistan faces a mounting political and human rights crisis with accusations of systematic oppression by the Pakistani state. Leaders warn of demographic engineering and unlawful exploitation through actions like the Land Reform Act. The situation has led to mass arrests, protests, and fears of violent government crackdowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:09 IST
Gilgit-Baltistan's Political Crisis Echoes Balochistan Turmoil
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

Gilgit-Baltistan is experiencing a significant political and human rights crisis, drawing parallels with the longstanding turmoil in Balochistan, warn observers.

According to Manzoor Hussain Parwana, Chairman of the Gilgit-Baltistan United Movement, the region is under systematic oppression led by the Pakistani state, characterized by demographic manipulation and unlawful resource exploitation.

Long-standing grievances include deprivation of basic rights and essential services, while recent legislation like the Land Reform Act is seen as a threat to local customs and land rights. This escalating situation has led to large-scale arrests and protests, with accusations of the state using force to silence dissenting voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025