Gilgit-Baltistan's Political Crisis Echoes Balochistan Turmoil

Gilgit-Baltistan is experiencing a significant political and human rights crisis, drawing parallels with the longstanding turmoil in Balochistan, warn observers.

According to Manzoor Hussain Parwana, Chairman of the Gilgit-Baltistan United Movement, the region is under systematic oppression led by the Pakistani state, characterized by demographic manipulation and unlawful resource exploitation.

Long-standing grievances include deprivation of basic rights and essential services, while recent legislation like the Land Reform Act is seen as a threat to local customs and land rights. This escalating situation has led to large-scale arrests and protests, with accusations of the state using force to silence dissenting voices.

