Gilgit-Baltistan's Political Crisis Echoes Balochistan Turmoil
Gilgit-Baltistan faces a mounting political and human rights crisis with accusations of systematic oppression by the Pakistani state. Leaders warn of demographic engineering and unlawful exploitation through actions like the Land Reform Act. The situation has led to mass arrests, protests, and fears of violent government crackdowns.
Gilgit-Baltistan is experiencing a significant political and human rights crisis, drawing parallels with the longstanding turmoil in Balochistan, warn observers.
According to Manzoor Hussain Parwana, Chairman of the Gilgit-Baltistan United Movement, the region is under systematic oppression led by the Pakistani state, characterized by demographic manipulation and unlawful resource exploitation.
Long-standing grievances include deprivation of basic rights and essential services, while recent legislation like the Land Reform Act is seen as a threat to local customs and land rights. This escalating situation has led to large-scale arrests and protests, with accusations of the state using force to silence dissenting voices.
