Indian Parliamentary Delegation Bolsters Ties with EU on Anti-Terrorism Front

An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, met with EU Vice-President Christel Schaldemose in Brussels. They discussed counter-terrorism strategies and India-EU cooperation, spotlighting India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism post-Operation Sindoor. The visit aimed to strengthen diplomatic relations and mutual solidarity in the global fight against terrorism.

Ravi Shankar Prasad-led delegation meets EU Vice-President in Brussels (Image: X @IndEmbassyBru). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad held an encouraging meeting with Christel Schaldemose, Vice-President of the European Parliament in charge of Asia, in Brussels. The Indian Embassy in Belgium and Luxembourg described the meeting as productive, highlighting discussions on cross-border terrorism and support for India's anti-terrorism stance.

The meeting underscored the commitment to strengthen diplomatic ties and enhance collaboration on strategic issues between India and the European Union. The delegation sought to deepen partnerships and explore collaborative opportunities, with Prasad emphasizing a collective resolve against terrorism founded on human values and democratic principles.

Following meetings with MEPs from various committees, Prasad praised the interactions as "extraordinary," noting unanimous support for anti-terrorism initiatives. He reiterated India's role as a stabilizing democratic power in fostering global collective resolve against terrorism. Key figures in the delegation included MPs from BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress, and former diplomats.

Earlier visits to the UK spotlighted India's terrorism concerns and urged action against Pakistan's terrorism sponsorship, gaining robust support from UK parliamentarians and diaspora. These diplomatic engagements are part of India's broader Operation Sindoor initiative against cross-border terrorism post the April 22 Pahalgam attack, where targeted strikes on terror infrastructures occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

