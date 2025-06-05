India's All-Party Delegation Rallies Global Support in Belgium Against Terrorism
An all-party delegation from India, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, met with various stakeholders in Belgium to communicate India's firm stance against terrorism. The delegation emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy, strengthened India-EU strategic cooperation, and engaged with the diaspora and strategic communities in Brussels.
In a significant diplomatic outreach, an all-party Indian delegation, spearheaded by Ravi Shankar Prasad, embarked on a mission to Belgium to assert India's resolute opposition to terrorism. The Embassy of India in Brussels conveyed the delegation's engagements on Wednesday, following their arrival on June 3, under the stewardship of Ambassador Saurabh Kumar.
Commencing their official program on June 4, the delegation paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi by laying flowers at his statue at the Embassy—a symbolic reaffirmation of India's dedication to peace, non-violence, and universal brotherhood. After a briefing from the Ambassador, their agenda included crucial engagements at the European Parliament with MEPs from the Delegation for Relations with India, the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and the Committee on Security and Defence.
Briefing the MEPs, the delegation detailed India's challenges with cross-border terrorism, highlighting the recent attack in Pahalgam, and reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy. Discussions expanded to fortifying the India-EU strategic alliance, especially in counter-terrorism, while broadening ties through high-level engagements and Parliamentary exchanges. The MEPs condemned the Pahalgam attack and upheld India's sovereign right to justice. Concurrently, the delegation engaged with the Indian diaspora and Brussels' strategic community, amplifying India's global narrative and receiving commendation for its counter-terrorism efforts. (ANI)
