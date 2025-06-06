Taiwan's MAC Criticizes Chinese 'United Front' Use in Sports Events

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has expressed concerns over what it perceives as the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) use of sports exchanges for propaganda, following the participation of Taiwan's top table tennis player, Lin Yun-ju, in a contentious pre-game event in China, according to Focus Taiwan.

In a press briefing, MAC Deputy Head and spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh commented that Lin's involvement appeared to be part of a politically motivated display arranged by Chinese authorities. Lin was seen wearing a red scarf, symbolic of the Chinese Young Pioneers, and took part in singing a patriotic song, "I Love You, China," alongside children.

The MAC claims Lin was unknowingly dragged into the event, which was deliberately publicized by Chinese authorities for propaganda purposes. They highlighted the need for cross-strait exchanges to be free of political agendas, stressing that sports and cultural engagements are being used to promote united front narratives.

