Jerusalem Resident Indicted for Espionage on Behalf of Iran

A 30-year-old Jerusalem resident, Rajab Salah, has been indicted for espionage after being in contact with an Iranian agent. He allegedly performed tasks including photographing sensitive sites in exchange for payment. The Attorney General has requested his detention without bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:50 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

A Jerusalem resident, 30-year-old Rajab Salah, has been formally charged with espionage, as revealed by a recent indictment filed by the State Attorney's Office.

Salah is accused of establishing contact with an individual purporting to represent the Iranian security service and performing various tasks for monetary compensation.

The connection reportedly began after Salah posted a job-seeking message in a Telegram group, subsequently leading to interactions that included photographing sensitive Jerusalem sites and live broadcasting to the agent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

