Jerusalem Resident Indicted for Espionage on Behalf of Iran

A Jerusalem resident, 30-year-old Rajab Salah, has been formally charged with espionage, as revealed by a recent indictment filed by the State Attorney's Office.

Salah is accused of establishing contact with an individual purporting to represent the Iranian security service and performing various tasks for monetary compensation.

The connection reportedly began after Salah posted a job-seeking message in a Telegram group, subsequently leading to interactions that included photographing sensitive Jerusalem sites and live broadcasting to the agent.

