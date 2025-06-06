Canada's Diplomatic Shift: Strengthening Ties with India

Canada's diplomatic relations with India are poised for a significant boost as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney extends an invitation to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, for the upcoming G7 Summit. This move is hailed as a "fantastic development" by Canadian lawmaker Dallas Brodie, signaling a positive trajectory for bilateral ties.

In a conversation with ANI, Brodie emphasized the importance of addressing Khalistani extremism, describing it as "a significant problem" affecting both Hindu and Sikh communities. Brodie highlighted how the leadership shift from Justin Trudeau to Mark Carney represents a strategic pivot to mend past diplomatic strains.

With the G7 Summit scheduled to take place in Kananaskis, Canada, from June 15-17, both leaders are expected to engage in discussions to tackle critical issues, including terrorism and extremism. The historical bonds and mutual interests between India and Canada present an opportunity for renewed collaboration, Brodie noted.

