Canada's Diplomatic Shift: Strengthening Ties with India
Canada is seeking to enhance its relationship with India, as Canadian PM Mark Carney invites Indian PM Narendra Modi to the G7 Summit, marking a positive diplomatic shift. Concerns remain over Khalistani extremism. Dialogue is hoped to reinforce ties, focusing on mutual interests and security issues.
- Country:
- Canada
Canada's diplomatic relations with India are poised for a significant boost as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney extends an invitation to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, for the upcoming G7 Summit. This move is hailed as a "fantastic development" by Canadian lawmaker Dallas Brodie, signaling a positive trajectory for bilateral ties.
In a conversation with ANI, Brodie emphasized the importance of addressing Khalistani extremism, describing it as "a significant problem" affecting both Hindu and Sikh communities. Brodie highlighted how the leadership shift from Justin Trudeau to Mark Carney represents a strategic pivot to mend past diplomatic strains.
With the G7 Summit scheduled to take place in Kananaskis, Canada, from June 15-17, both leaders are expected to engage in discussions to tackle critical issues, including terrorism and extremism. The historical bonds and mutual interests between India and Canada present an opportunity for renewed collaboration, Brodie noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diversity of Northeast is its biggest strength: PM Narendra Modi at Rising Northeast Investors Summit.
If Centre and states work together like Team India, no goal is impossible: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Niti Aayog Governing Council meet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Ahmedabad-Veraval Vande Bharat service and Valsad-Dahod express train.
Today is May 26; I became prime minister for the first time on this day in 2014: Narendra Modi at rally in Gujarat's Dahod.
Swiss-Ireland Diplomatic Relations: A Historic Visit