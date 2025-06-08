Unifying Against a Global Intifada: A Call to Action

In April, the tranquil town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir was rocked by a horrific massacre where armed terrorists killed 26 tourists, marking a disturbing episode in what experts call a global campaign of ideological violence. According to David Cohen, a former U.S. official, and Avatans Kumar, an award-winning journalist, this was not an isolated attack.

Their piece in Newsweek, 'The Intifada Is Already Globalized. Its Victims Must Unite,' elaborates that the violent ideology underpinning the attack in Pahalgam has already reached American shores. They cite recent incidents in the U.S., including one in Colorado where a man attacked a Jewish gathering, as indicative of this trend.

Cohen and Kumar argue the term 'Intifada,' usually associated with the Israel-Palestine conflict, now targets various communities, including Hindus, Nigerian Christians, Yazidis, and more. They call for a 'Coalition Against Terror' to unite victims worldwide. The authors emphasize that the fight is against an ideology sanctioning violence, not against any religion or culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)