Afghan Immigrants in Limbo: US Travel Ban Sparks Uncertainty

Afghans holding P1 and P2 US immigration cases are caught in limbo following a White House travel ban, as reported by TOLOnews. These individuals, many stranded in countries like Pakistan for over three years, are experiencing heightened anxiety over the US's evolving immigration policies.

Among the concerned is Mohammad Javid Kohsari, who expressed hope that the travel ban would not extend to immigrants or P1 and P2 caseholders. "Around three years ago, based on US promises, we came to third countries. Afghans in Pakistan struggle with significant challenges," Kohsari told TOLOnews. Another apprehensive caseholder mentioned that many applicants had already completed embassy interviews and health checks.

Former US President Donald Trump's announcement of the travel restriction aimed at Afghan citizens came alongside similar measures for eleven countries. Trump justified the ban by citing the lack of domestic stability in these nations. The United Nations underscored the importance of maintaining human dignity in border management policies, with Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric stating that dignity must be preserved globally.

The US State Department noted that Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghans is provisional and could cease at any time, according to spokesman Tommy Pigott. The spotlight remains on the P1 and P2 programs, designed for at-risk individuals like civil activists, which, although currently suspended, are not included in the travel ban for now.

TOLOnews highlights the continued uncertainty faced by thousands of Afghans awaiting clarity on their immigration status amid shifting US policies. (ANI)

