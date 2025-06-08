Sport or Strategy? Taiwan Criticizes China's Use of Table Tennis Event for Propaganda

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) of Taiwan has issued a stern call to Chinese authorities, urging them to refrain from leveraging sports exchanges for political propaganda purposes. The plea came in the wake of Taiwanese table tennis star Lin Yun-ju's participation in a controversial event in China, as reported by the Taipei Times.

Lin, Taiwan's leading male paddler, was photographed wearing a red scarf—the emblem of the Chinese Young Pioneers—during an event in Shandong province. The scarf, a traditional symbol of China's Communist Youth League, is commonly worn by Chinese elementary students. Online images and videos show Lin singing 'I Love You, China,' alongside children dressed in similar scarves.

At a Taipei press briefing, MAC Deputy Minister Liang Wen-chieh remarked that Lin was 'unknowingly manipulated' by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The council stated such acts were attempts to exploit sports for 'united front' propaganda against Taiwan's interests. Lin's camp confirmed his trip was solely for competing in the Chinese Table Tennis Super League, denying any political intent.

