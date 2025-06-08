SEF Chairman Calls for End to China's 'United Front' Tactics

Frank Wu, Chairman of the Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF), has called on China to cease its controversial "united front" operations, which he claims foster resentment among Taiwan's populace. Speaking at the SEF's seventh board meeting in Taipei, Wu criticized these tactics as well as China's political and military provocations.

Despite longstanding tensions, Wu highlighted a shared interest in fostering peaceful cross-Strait relations between Taipei and Beijing. He stated that China has the option to improve relations by adhering to peaceful agreements or face historical criticism for failing to do so.

Wu condemned China's military maneuvers around Taiwan, asserting that their actions contradict their words. He reiterated Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's advocacy for peaceful dialogue and emphasized that true peace requires sincere respect from both parties.

Urging China's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits to focus on cooperation rather than historical grievances, Wu concluded by encouraging China to view Taiwan's success as an opportunity for partnership rather than a threat.