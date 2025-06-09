Trump Orders Federal Action Amidst Los Angeles Unrest
President Donald J. Trump, with support from Vice President JD Vance, calls for decisive action amidst violent unrest in Los Angeles, citing an 'invasion' of illegal immigrants. Trump directs his cabinet to collaborate on restoring order, deploying 2,000 National Guard troops following immigration raids sparking protests.
Vice President JD Vance aligned with President Donald J. Trump in a forceful message advocating for immediate leadership in response to riots in Los Angeles. On social media, Vance reinforced Trump's firm stance against the unrest.
President Trump has called for federal intervention, attributing the chaos to a so-called 'invasion' of illegal immigrants and criminals in the city. Asserting that violent mobs are challenging federal agents during deportation efforts, Trump insisted the disorder only strengthens the government's resolve. He has tasked key figures, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, to coordinate efforts against the unrest.
The move follows a series of raids by ICE agents, arresting dozens of undocumented immigrants, which triggered widespread protests. In reaction, Trump authorized the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to manage the escalating situation. Trump's declaration emphasized restoring order and expelling undocumented immigrants from Los Angeles.
