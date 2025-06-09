Sharjah and Portugal: Strengthening Economic Bonds

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) initiated a pivotal dialogue with the Portuguese Business Council, aiming to invigorate collaboration between the private sectors of both nations. The focus of their discussions was on bolstering the support for the Portuguese business community within Sharjah and coordinating impactful trade missions alongside economic conferences.

The meeting, convened at 'Bait Elowal,' was an orchestrated effort between the SCCI and the Portuguese Business Council, marking Portugal's National Day. Key figures in attendance included Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, along with Vice Chairman Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, and other prominent leaders from both organizations.

Lurdes Eusebio, Chairperson of the Portuguese Business Council, remarked on the gathering as a milestone, emphasizing the shared strides made to attract Portuguese investments and reinforce economic partnerships. The meeting underscored burgeoning opportunities in sectors like the sustainable and circular economy, resonating well with the strategic objectives of both communities.

