New Travel Ban Leaves Afghan Families in Limbo

The recent travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump on citizens from 12 nations, among them Afghanistan, has left many Afghan families in a state of despair as they struggle with the shattered hopes of reuniting with loved ones. The executive order, announced last Wednesday, has sent shockwaves through refugee communities and rights organizations worldwide, as reported by Khaama Press.

Refugee support group AfghanEvac has strongly criticized the new policy, describing it as a "political performance" and a "moral disgrace" that taints the United States' reputation with its allies and military veterans. Echoing this sentiment, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) condemned the ban for its arbitrary and cruel nature, which further tears apart families already enduring years of strife and displacement, according to Khaama Press.

Amid mounting criticism, experts and advocates fear that the ban contradicts the U.S.'s longstanding humanitarian commitments. Calls for the Biden administration to review and possibly reverse the order have grown louder. The urgency is palpable for many Afghan families; trapped in uncertainty, they face the daunting challenge of escaping persecution and starting anew in America, as per Khaama Press. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)