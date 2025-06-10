PTI Slams Government Over Economic Survey: 'Crisis Exposed'

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders, in a sharp critique, have denounced the government's economic policies following the publication of the Economic Survey of Pakistan, reported Dawn.

At a recent press conference, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram and Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan blamed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb for presenting the economic report defensively.

They accused the ruling coalition of exacerbating inflation, poverty, and economic stagnation, suggesting that 30 million Pakistanis have been pushed below the poverty line in just three years, noted Dawn.

Akram criticized those who had previously condemned PTI's 6.5% growth rate, highlighting a decline to 1.5% under current leadership.

He emphasized that citizens are being driven to adopt solar energy due to unaffordable electricity bills, with inflation soaring at 11.5%, countering government claims of economic recovery.

Ayub further addressed the government's faltering agricultural sector policies, remarking that despite negative growth in all crops, the donkey population has increased.

Citing Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, he illustrated the devaluation of Rs 50,000 in 2022 to Rs 20,833, coupled with a 74% increase in tea prices.

Moreover, PTI leaders predicted a mass exodus resulting from the economic decline, with Akram noting that people are fleeing to escape financial deterioration.

Ayub revealed that 3.2 million citizens left Pakistan in recent years due to job losses, inflation, and poor living standards, underscoring lawmakers' inability to face voters amid governance failures, ANI reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)