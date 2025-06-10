Left Menu

Trump's Border Strategy: Marines Deployed to LA Amid Immigration Unrest

President Trump has deployed hundreds of Marines to Los Angeles in response to immigration protests, aiming to protect federal property and law enforcement. This move marks a significant escalation, as Trump becomes the first president in decades to activate the National Guard without a state governor’s request.

Updated: 10-06-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:25 IST
Trump's Border Strategy: Marines Deployed to LA Amid Immigration Unrest
US border czar defends troop deployment in LA (Image: X @RealTomHoman) . Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, has defended the deployment of hundreds of Marines to Los Angeles amidst escalating immigration protests. Homan emphasized this measure as essential for the protection of federal property and law enforcement personnel, CNN reported. Speaking to CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Homan attributed the response largely to the actions of the protesters.

According to CNN, Trump made history as the first U.S. president in decades to activate the National Guard without a request from a state governor. The White House reinforced this by deploying an additional 2,000 National Guard members to Los Angeles without invoking the Insurrection Act. Homan clarified the Marines' role, stating they focus on protection rather than immigration enforcement.

The Pentagon confirmed that over 700 Marines from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in California were mobilized to assist in Los Angeles following federal raids that incited public backlash. While Homan hopes such military interventions remain rare, he stressed the importance of peaceful protests and condemned violence against law enforcement.

Regarding President Trump's comments on California Governor Gavin Newsom, Homan noted that no legal action is warranted against the governor. He reassured that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations would persist nationwide, emphasizing continual enforcement across all American cities.

