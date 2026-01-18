Tensions Mount as Pentagon Prepares for Possible Military Deployment in Minnesota

The Pentagon has reportedly ordered around 1,500 active-duty soldiers stationed in Alaska to be on standby for a potential deployment to Minnesota. This move comes in response to large protests against the government's deportation efforts, according to two U.S. officials speaking to Reuters.

President Donald Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, indicating military deployment if local officials fail to control the protests targeting immigration officials. While it remains uncertain whether the Insurrection Act will be invoked or if the troops will indeed be deployed, the situation highlights the growing tensions around federal response to civil unrest.

Protests flared up after an ICE agent fatally shot a local resident, Renee Good, in Minneapolis. In response, Trump has sent thousands of federal agents to the area. Local leaders accuse the president of exaggerating the violence to justify federal intervention, as Trump's administration singles out Minnesota's Somali community amid broader claims of social welfare fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)