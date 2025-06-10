Left Menu

Chinese Aircraft Carrier Group Conducts Fighter Jet Drills Near Japan

The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning, alongside two missile destroyers and a combat supply ship, navigated Japanese waters before conducting fighter jet drills. This marked the first approach of its kind within Japan's EEZ, raising security concerns among neighboring nations. Japan expressed 'serious concerns' over China's military maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:00 IST
Chinese Aircraft Carrier Group Conducts Fighter Jet Drills Near Japan
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

A Chinese aircraft carrier group, featuring the Liaoning, maneuvered through Japanese waters over the weekend, subsequently engaging in fighter jet exercises as reported by the Taipei Times.

The carrier, along with two missile destroyers and a rapid combat supply vessel, moved approximately 300 km southwest of Japan's easternmost island, Minamitori, on Saturday.

For the first time, a Chinese aircraft carrier entered this segment of Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), prompting concerns over China's growing military influence in the region. Japan's government expressed 'serious concerns' but stopped short of a formal protest.

