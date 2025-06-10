Chinese Aircraft Carrier Group Conducts Fighter Jet Drills Near Japan

A Chinese aircraft carrier group, featuring the Liaoning, maneuvered through Japanese waters over the weekend, subsequently engaging in fighter jet exercises as reported by the Taipei Times.

The carrier, along with two missile destroyers and a rapid combat supply vessel, moved approximately 300 km southwest of Japan's easternmost island, Minamitori, on Saturday.

For the first time, a Chinese aircraft carrier entered this segment of Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), prompting concerns over China's growing military influence in the region. Japan's government expressed 'serious concerns' but stopped short of a formal protest.