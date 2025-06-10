Tharoor's Delegation Secures Major Diplomatic Win in Colombia

In an impressive diplomatic mission, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor led a five-member all-party delegation to Colombia, earning critical diplomatic success. Tharoor announced on Tuesday that the Colombian government had reversed its initial standpoint on Operation Sindoor, which had favored Pakistan. The success is attributed to the strong rapport and understanding built with Colombian parliamentarians during the visit. The Acting Foreign Minister of Colombia subsequently acknowledged their support for India's position following discussions with Tharoor's team.

During the meetings, Tharoor highlighted the importance of direct communication, successfully persuading Colombian officials to revoke an earlier statement misaligned with India's stance. "Each of these meetings was very good," Tharoor remarked, noting how Colombia's misunderstanding was corrected through dialogue. Following a private dinner hosted by a former Colombian ambassador, the formal meetings reinforced mutual understanding, resulting in a swift retraction of Colombia's prior statement.

Tharoor's delegation received warm receptions not just in Colombia but also in other visited countries, enjoying high-level discussions with senior officials. The team effectively conveyed India's message of unity and restraint post-Pahalgam attack while fostering healthy international relations. Tharoor expressed satisfaction with the visit, stating it successfully demonstrated India's unity across political lines and delivered an impactful message to international actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)