UKPNP Condemns Arrest of Journalist, Calls for Press Freedom in PoJK

The UKPNP has condemned the arrest of Kashmiri journalist Usman Tariq and urged international bodies to address curbs on press freedom in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They assert this represents broader human rights violations and call for intervention against systemic injustice in PoJK and Gilgit Baltistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:06 IST
UKPNP chairman Shaukat Ali Kashmiri (Photo Credit: X/@IndEmbDoha). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a stark denunciation, the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has voiced its strong opposition to the arrest of Kashmiri journalist Usman Tariq in the disputed region of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Leading figures, including exiled chairman Shaukat Ali Kashmiri and party spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, described the move as a blatant infringement of press freedom.

The UKPNP's official statement highlights that such actions represent a severe crackdown on free speech, referencing Articles 19 and 19A of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The party urged the recognition of press and media freedoms, calling the situation a heightened form of oppression.

Furthermore, the UKPNP accused Pakistan of treating PoJK and Gilgit Baltistan as colonies, ignoring international standards. They noted the region's security status deprives it of media and human rights oversight, while dissenting voices face persecution under the influence of Islamabad's policies. The UKPNP calls on the United Nations and international watchdogs to hold Pakistan accountable, pointing to the area's longstanding struggles with human rights abuses and lack of development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

