Ex-Pentagon Official Criticizes Trudeau, Praises Modi's Diplomacy

In a sharp critique of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon official, accused him of inflating grievances surrounding Hardeep Singh Nijjar and the Khalistan movement. Rubin commended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategic diplomacy, urging firm action against Khalistani extremism.

Rubin praised Modi's leadership, emphasizing his growth as a global statesman. He noted that Modi's diplomatic efforts highlight that the real problem lies within Canada, not India. Rubin called for a robust relationship between India and North America, especially in light of China's rise.

Further criticizing Trudeau, Rubin highlighted the Canadian leader's alleged appeasement of radical Sikh extremists. Rubin praised new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's approach, contrasting it with Trudeau's, and welcomed Modi's decision to attend the upcoming G7 Summit in Canada.

Rubin pointed out that Modi's participation shows India's openness and the importance of mature bilateral relations. He criticized Trudeau's handling of domestic issues, calling for a serious dialogue on illegal immigration, terror finance, and the Khalistan movement, underscoring the threat of harboring terror groups.

Finally, Rubin asserted that the tolerance of the Khalistan movement has undermined Canada's moral authority, suggesting that past Canadian leaders' attitudes have weakened the nation's strategic importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)