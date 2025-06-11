Left Menu

Tension in Bangladesh: Student Leader Slams Interim Government's Agenda

Bangladesh's interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, faces harsh criticism from student political groups linked to the banned Awami League. Accusations include election manipulation, threats to minority communities, and dangerous ties with Pakistan. Violent incidents against minorities rise as democracy and secularism in Bangladesh are endangered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:10 IST
Tension in Bangladesh: Student Leader Slams Interim Government's Agenda
Saddam Hussain, President of the Bangladesh Students League (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a heated response to the recent announcement by Bangladesh's Chief Adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, student political groups have launched strong criticisms against the planned national elections for April 2026. Saddam Hussain, head of the Bangladesh Students League, associated with the now-prohibited Awami League, labeled the polls as a 'state-sponsored drama,' questioning the government's legitimacy and effectiveness.

Hussain argued that elections are not on the government's agenda, accusing Yunus of using his position for personal motives. He expressed concerns over efforts to transform Bangladesh into a religious state, marginalizing minority communities such as Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians. The student leader further condemned the interim administration's alleged attempts to strengthen ties with Pakistan, describing this as a betrayal of the 1971 Liberation War legacy and a threat to regional peace.

Highlighting rising violence against minorities, Hussain painted a dire picture of the current state of Bangladesh, with over 2,200 incidents involving attacks since the government's takeover. Pointing to systemic exclusion of minorities from public roles, he criticized the erosion of religious freedoms and called on the global community to aid in restoring democracy in Bangladesh. The students' leader reiterated the Awami League's resolve to reclaim power and protect secular values despite ongoing suppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
2
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025