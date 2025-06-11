Tension in Bangladesh: Student Leader Slams Interim Government's Agenda

In a heated response to the recent announcement by Bangladesh's Chief Adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, student political groups have launched strong criticisms against the planned national elections for April 2026. Saddam Hussain, head of the Bangladesh Students League, associated with the now-prohibited Awami League, labeled the polls as a 'state-sponsored drama,' questioning the government's legitimacy and effectiveness.

Hussain argued that elections are not on the government's agenda, accusing Yunus of using his position for personal motives. He expressed concerns over efforts to transform Bangladesh into a religious state, marginalizing minority communities such as Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians. The student leader further condemned the interim administration's alleged attempts to strengthen ties with Pakistan, describing this as a betrayal of the 1971 Liberation War legacy and a threat to regional peace.

Highlighting rising violence against minorities, Hussain painted a dire picture of the current state of Bangladesh, with over 2,200 incidents involving attacks since the government's takeover. Pointing to systemic exclusion of minorities from public roles, he criticized the erosion of religious freedoms and called on the global community to aid in restoring democracy in Bangladesh. The students' leader reiterated the Awami League's resolve to reclaim power and protect secular values despite ongoing suppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)