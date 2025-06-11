Enforced Disappearances & Unidentified Bodies: Balochistan's Ongoing Crisis

In a chilling development in Balochistan, three bodies were discovered across two districts, while a University of Karachi student has reportedly gone missing. The Balochistan Post revealed that in Panjgur, Zafarullah's body was found in the Rakshan stream after being missing since June 4, under suspicious circumstances.

Simultaneously, two unidentified bodies, both apparently shot, surfaced in Khuzdar's Gresha and Rangu areas. The motives remain elusive. Accompanying these finds are reports of the disappearance of Uzair Saleem, a student from Karachi, in Turbat's Zor Bazaar, allegedly seized by security agents, raising alarm on enforced disappearances.

Human rights groups are vocal about the rampant enforced disappearances in Balochistan, affecting students, journalists, and activists. The Baloch people face severe oppression under laws like the Anti-Terrorism Act. These oppressive measures fuel ongoing fears about fair trials, press freedom, and regional stability.