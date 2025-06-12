Jaishankar's Diplomatic Dance: Enhancing Indo-French Ties and Navigating Europe's Evolution

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently met French President Emmanuel Macron, delivering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's well wishes and bolstering the Indo-French alliance. In a notable exchange, Jaishankar commended France for its unyielding stance against terrorism.

The dialogue underscored a robust bilateral relationship, highlighting mutual trust and strategic ambitions. Reflecting on global diplomatic dynamics, Jaishankar spoke at the GMF Brussels Forum 2025 about changes in Europe's geopolitical approach since 2022, stressing the importance of broader perspectives in international relations.

Jaishankar emphasized understanding Europe's evolution and fostering self-reliance while empathizing with global partners. He advocated a strategic approach to diplomacy, likening it to chess, where anticipating other nations' moves is crucial.