Left Menu

Jaishankar's Diplomatic Dance: Enhancing Indo-French Ties and Navigating Europe's Evolution

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met French President Emmanuel Macron, reinforcing Indo-French relations and discussing counter-terrorism. He noted the evolving European stance and called for greater empathy and understanding in global diplomacy. Jaishankar highlighted the importance of recognizing diverse perspectives in a multipolar world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:27 IST
Jaishankar's Diplomatic Dance: Enhancing Indo-French Ties and Navigating Europe's Evolution
EAM Jaishankar meets French President Macron (Image: X @DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently met French President Emmanuel Macron, delivering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's well wishes and bolstering the Indo-French alliance. In a notable exchange, Jaishankar commended France for its unyielding stance against terrorism.

The dialogue underscored a robust bilateral relationship, highlighting mutual trust and strategic ambitions. Reflecting on global diplomatic dynamics, Jaishankar spoke at the GMF Brussels Forum 2025 about changes in Europe's geopolitical approach since 2022, stressing the importance of broader perspectives in international relations.

Jaishankar emphasized understanding Europe's evolution and fostering self-reliance while empathizing with global partners. He advocated a strategic approach to diplomacy, likening it to chess, where anticipating other nations' moves is crucial.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025