Raisina Mediterranean Pioneers Global Cooperation Dialogue in Marseille

The inaugural Raisina Mediterranean, hosted by the Observer Research Foundation and CMA CGM Group, will take place in Marseille. The event aims to facilitate discussions on regional and global issues, featuring more than 250 attendees from 38 countries, including ministers, diplomats, and industry leaders, with a focus on Mediterranean cooperation.

Representative Image (Photo/ ORF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The Observer Research Foundation and CMA CGM Group are set to host the first Raisina Mediterranean forum in Marseille on June 12 and 13. This key event, conducted alongside the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, will gather over 250 influential figures from 38 nations.

The agenda includes critical discussions on trade partnerships, maritime cooperation, energy security, and defense technology. It aims to build a strong Mediterranean community linked intricately with the Indo-Pacific and set new pathways in global governance, sustainability, and economic resilience.

Distinguished attendees like India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and France's Minister for Europe Jean-Noel Barrot will join industry leaders. The meeting will feature closed-door sessions on deep tech challenges and provide insights into India-Europe defense collaborations. Key sessions will be streamed online, extending the dialogue to a global audience.

