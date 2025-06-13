Modi's G7 Summit Visit: A Chance to Rewrite India-Canada Relations

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for the G7 Summit in Canada, experts and observers view this as a pivotal moment that could redefine India-Canada diplomatic relations. Sukhi Chahal, CEO of The Khalsa Today, stresses the significance of this visit in fostering a renewed partnership benefiting both nations and the Indian diaspora.

'This holds immense importance,' Chahal stated. He highlighted that this visit serves not only diplomatic interests but also impacts Indian-origin communities in Canada. 'Prime Minister Modi's visit sends a powerful message of reconciliation and cooperation,' he added, emphasizing the new stakes involved.

The tension in India-Canada ties, largely due to disputes over Khalistani elements, lingers. However, Chahal remains optimistic about bridging this communication gap. 'Discussions between Modi and Canadian officials could signal maturity and statesmanship, ultimately benefiting governments and Indian communities abroad,' he remarked, dismissing opposition from fringe protestors.

(With inputs from agencies.)