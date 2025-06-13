Five Arrested Over Clashes at Iconic Rabindra Kachari Bari Monument

In a significant development, Bangladesh police have arrested five individuals following disturbances at the historic Rabindra Kachari Bari in Shahjadpur, Sirajgonj, a site frequented by thousands of visitors annually. The Bangladesh Cultural Ministry announced the formation of two investigation committees to delve into the incident.

The unrest began on June 8 when an altercation escalated between a visitor and a staff member over a parking ticket dispute. The conflict led to accusations against Habibur Rahman, the custodian of the Archaeology Department, who was reportedly involved in detaining and allegedly assaulting a visitor named Shahnewwaz.

In response, local supporters of Shahnewwaz organized a protest on June 10, demanding accountability from the Department of Archaeology. This protest further inflamed tensions, resulting in a mob storming the Kachari Bari and injuring several employees. Despite the chaos, officials confirmed no damage to the monument itself, emphasizing that the incident stemmed from personal conflict rather than a broader political or communal agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)