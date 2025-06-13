Left Menu

Five Arrested Over Clashes at Iconic Rabindra Kachari Bari Monument

Bangladesh police have detained five individuals linked to altercations at the historic Rabindra Kachari Bari. Two investigative panels have been assembled to probe the incident. Amid tension and an ensuing scuffle, several employees were hurt. Authorities assert there was no intent to disrespect Rabindra's heritage.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant development, Bangladesh police have arrested five individuals following disturbances at the historic Rabindra Kachari Bari in Shahjadpur, Sirajgonj, a site frequented by thousands of visitors annually. The Bangladesh Cultural Ministry announced the formation of two investigation committees to delve into the incident.

The unrest began on June 8 when an altercation escalated between a visitor and a staff member over a parking ticket dispute. The conflict led to accusations against Habibur Rahman, the custodian of the Archaeology Department, who was reportedly involved in detaining and allegedly assaulting a visitor named Shahnewwaz.

In response, local supporters of Shahnewwaz organized a protest on June 10, demanding accountability from the Department of Archaeology. This protest further inflamed tensions, resulting in a mob storming the Kachari Bari and injuring several employees. Despite the chaos, officials confirmed no damage to the monument itself, emphasizing that the incident stemmed from personal conflict rather than a broader political or communal agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

