Nepal's Home Minister Denies Role in Visa Scandal Amid Political Pressure

In the face of mounting political pressure, Nepal's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has firmly denied allegations of his involvement in a burgeoning visa scam. The minister branded these accusations as politically motivated, rejecting calls for his resignation while asserting their lack of truth.

Addressing Nepal's House of Representatives, Lekhak pledged full cooperation with the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authorities (CIAA), expressing his willingness to answer questions regarding the ongoing investigation. The minister criticized the demand for his resignation, deeming such expectations unjust and based merely on speculative implications of government officials.

Amid protests by opposition parties like the Rastriya Swatantra Party and Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Lekhak faced demands for an investigation by a parliamentary committee. The alleged visa scam also implicated high-ranking officials, including Joint Secretary Tirtha Raj Bhattarai, who was recently reappointed as Chief of Immigration at Tribhuvan International Airport. The CIAA continues its probe, highlighting systemic corruption and the facilitation of illegal travel on visit visas.

(With inputs from agencies.)