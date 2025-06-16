Taiwan Excludes Chinese Officials from Taipei Tourism Expo Amid Safety Concerns

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has taken a firm stand by excluding Chinese officials and tourism representatives from the upcoming Taipei International Summer Travel Expo, citing safety concerns for Taiwanese individuals in China. The expo, organized by the Taiwan Tourism Exchange Association, is slated for July 18-21, as reported by the Taipei Times.

According to Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, Chinese travel industry representatives were not extended invitations, suggesting the Democratic Progressive Party government is obstructing cross-strait tourism exchanges. The MAC stated that China's 22 anti-Taiwan guidelines make China an unsafe travel destination.

In February, the MAC urged China to engage in tourism discussions through proper channels, but the calls went unheeded. The exclusion of Chinese officials, including 300 top tourism department representatives, signals worsening relations between Taiwan and China, industry insiders noted. The decision has been a source of frustration for the Taiwan Tourism Exchange Association.

