Remembering the 1988 Uyghur Student Protests: A Legacy of Resistance

The World Uyghur Congress marks the 37th anniversary of the 1988 Uyghur student protests, a pivotal moment in Uyghur resistance against Chinese discrimination. Led by student activists, the protests highlighted systematic oppression. Despite crackdowns, the movement paved the way for ongoing human rights advocacy amid continued global repression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:14 IST
Representative Picture (Image Source: @UyghurCongress). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The World Uyghur Congress commemorated the 37th anniversary of the 1988 Uyghur student protests in Urumchi, East Turkistan, highlighting the importance of this historical event in the fight against Chinese government discrimination. The Congress noted the protests spearheaded the contemporary movement for Uyghur human rights despite severe crackdowns.

On June 15, 1988, students led by Dolkun Isa, Waris Ababekri, and Erkin Tursun protested China's discriminatory practices, including biased education, forced sterilization, and nuclear testing. The outcome of their five-hour dialogue with officials led to mass public demonstrations. These protests underlined long-standing grievances and initiated a persistent struggle against oppression.

Though state reprisals followed, Isa and Ababekri's continued activism, even in exile or imprisonment, laid foundations for defending Uyghur rights globally. In recent years, Beijing's transnational repression has intensified, involving cyber surveillance and targeted harassment against Uyghur activists, as reported by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

