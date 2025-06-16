Osaka Gas India's Ambitious Vision for a Clean Energy Future

Japanese conglomerate Osaka Gas is making notable advancements in India's energy sector, just two years after launching its Indian subsidiary, Osaka Gas India. The company, established in 1987, is renowned for its expertise in gas production, supply, and electricity generation. The company's expansion across Asia, the United States, and Australia laid a strong foundation for a significant push in India's energy landscape.

Takeshi Shinohara, the Managing Director of Osaka Gas India, shared insights into the company's strategic plans and achievements. "In a span of just four years, Osaka Gas India has incorporated roughly 10% of India's land, an area comparable to Japan," he observed. The company is actively involved in city gas supply and infrastructure development, in partnership with Chennai-based Think Gas.

Osaka Gas's operations in India rest on three pillars—strength in city gas operations, renewable energy initiatives in collaboration with CleanMax, and the development of 'E-Methane' technology utilizing hydrogen from renewable resources. "Our partnerships with trusted Indian companies have paved the way for our success," added Shinohara. As India progresses, driven by economic and social change, Osaka Gas India remains committed to transferring technical expertise and fostering local capabilities.

