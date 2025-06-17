Trump Abruptly Leaves G7: Chaos as US Eyes Middle East Tensions
US President Donald Trump cut his G7 visit short to return for a crucial National Security Council meeting. Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated, prompting Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to hastily depart. Trump refutes claims of working on a ceasefire deal.
- Country:
- United States
In a sudden twist at the G7 Summit in Canada, US President Donald Trump cut his visit short, returning to Washington for an urgent National Security Council meeting. This unexpected move, reported by Fox News, coincides with rising tensions between Israel and Iran.
Trump announced his departure following a dinner with G7 heads of state, refuting French President Emmanuel Macron's claims that it was linked to brokering a ceasefire. On his Truth Social platform, Trump asserted that his return holds no connection to a ceasefire deal.
Accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also left the summit prematurely, Trump is focused on addressing the Middle East unrest. As tensions escalate, Trump's administration remains 'postured defensively,' prioritizing US security and considering a potential peace deal with Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
