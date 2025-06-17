Balochistan Turmoil: Deaths in Custody Spark Outrage
The Baloch Yakjehti Committee reports the deaths of Salam Haider and Saud Nichari in the custody of Pakistani forces, highlighting ongoing issues of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. Eyewitness accounts and family testimonies reveal systemic abuse and fear under military operations.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a harrowing report, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has announced the death of Salam Haider, allegedly at the hands of Pakistani forces. According to the BYC's post on X, Haider was a young man from Gwadar who tragically lost his life after reportedly being tortured during an illegal detention.
The events unfolded on June 12th, 2025, when Pakistani forces reportedly raided Haider's home at around 11 PM and took him into custody. Three days later, his family was left devastated when his lifeless, mutilated body was returned to them, raising serious concerns about human rights violations.
Further unrest grips Balochistan as reports of another death emerge. Saud Nichari, linked to an aggressive search operation by the Frontier Corps in Mangochar, was reportedly killed without trial. The BYC underscores these instances as mounting evidence of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the region, demanding broader awareness and intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rights Group Alleges Surge in Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan
Amnesty International Denounces Enforced Disappearances of Baloch Students in Pakistan
Enforced Disappearances & Unidentified Bodies: Balochistan's Ongoing Crisis
UN Experts Urge Tanzania to End Enforced Disappearances Before Election
BLA Launches Multiple Deadly Attacks Against Pakistani Forces