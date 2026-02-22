Kolis Unite: A Mass Wedding Celebration in Gujarat

In Bhavnagar, Gujarat, a mass wedding ceremony witnessed 151 couples from the Koli community uniting in matrimony. The event, organized by Veer Mandhata Koli Samaj, was attended by Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal commended the Koli community's significant contributions to the state's development, highlighting their patriotic spirit, talent, and work ethic. He emphasized the potential of Koli youth if provided with proper education, skills, and opportunities, promising to engage in more such events in the region.

Mann also praised the organizers for the successful event, expressing his intent to continue participating in social, religious, and political programs that benefit society and the people of Gujarat.