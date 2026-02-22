Left Menu

Youth Congress Protests: Voices Against Trade Pacts and Arrests

Youth Congress members protested in Patna against the India-US trade deal and the arrest of colleagues at a Delhi AI summit demonstration. They accuse the government of suppressing dissent and allege mistreatment by police. Leaders demand Hardeep Singh Puri's resignation over controversial trade agreements.

In a fervent demonstration in Patna, Youth Congress members expressed strong opposition to the India-US trade agreement and the arrest of their colleagues during a protest at the AI summit in Delhi.

Protesters openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, going as far as burning effigies to symbolize their dissent. Among those detained were Youth Congress national secretary Krishna Hari and state secretary Kundan Yadav from Bihar, who were accused of peacefully protesting.

Chanpatia MLA Abhishek Ranjan voiced concerns about the government's tactics to silence opposition, labeling the actions authoritarian. Ranjan and other Youth Congress leaders, including Shiv Prakash Garib Das, warned of a nationwide movement if their peers remained in custody, citing a broader threat to India's democracy and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

