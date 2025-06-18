Left Menu

UN High Commissioner Turk Urges Global Adherence to Human Rights Amid Rising Global Tensions

Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed deep concern for global human rights violations, particularly in Tibet, Xinjiang, and Hong Kong, and urged immediate action and adherence to international law to protect civilians amid escalating conflicts and technological growth.

Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (Photo/ @CTA_TibetdotNet) . Image Credit: ANI
Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has expressed grave concerns about ongoing human rights violations globally, with a particular focus on Tibet. In a comprehensive address reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), he called for the release of those detained for exercising their rights and for legislation in line with international standards.

Turk drew attention to the interplay of rising armed conflicts, climate change, economic volatility, and unregulated technological development. Highlighting the military tensions between Israel and Iran, Turk advocated for immediate diplomatic efforts and stressed the critical need for adherence to international law to protect civilians, as outlined in the CTA report.

He urged the international community to remain committed to the principles of peace, human rights, and justice, reflecting on the United Nations' founding mission. Turk criticized the worldwide trend of escalating conflict and disregard for legal frameworks and underscored the plight of civilians in conflict zones, while calling for global cooperation to uphold humanitarian values, as detailed by the CTA.

