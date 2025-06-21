Iran Condemns Israel's Strikes as 'Unprovoked Aggression' at UN Meeting

Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, has issued a forceful denunciation of Israel's recent military actions against Iranian territory, labeling them an 'unprovoked aggression' and 'grave injustice' at a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. 'This is an unjust war imposed on my people,' Araqchi declared.

Araqchi underscored the legal and moral obligations of UN member states to act against Israel's aggression. The attacks, which commenced on June 13, have targeted not only military figures but also university professors, civilians, and critical infrastructure, including hospitals and Iran's foreign ministry, he said.

The Iranian official highlighted that the surprise assaults resulted in over 400 deaths and 3,000 injuries. Additionally, Israel's strikes on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities, monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency, constituted potential war crimes due to the risk of radiological hazards, Araqchi warned.

The Foreign Minister called upon the global community to uphold justice and international law. He asserted Iran's entitlement to protect its sovereignty and security against what he described as war crimes by Israel. Araqchi stressed that any attempts to rationalize Israel's aggression would amount to complicity.

Araqchi's remarks follow extensive damage and disruption caused by the strikes, as reported by Al Jazeera, which stated more than 400 deaths since the onset of the attacks. The minister reiterated Iran's duty to defend its territorial integrity and conveyed alarm over the threat to international peace posed by the conflict.

