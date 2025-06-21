Left Menu

India-Nepal Strengthen Cultural Ties through 2025 International Day of Yoga Celebrations

The Indian Embassy in Nepal and the Consulate General of India in Birgunj organized extensive Yoga events across 10 Nepalese cities to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga. The activities highlighted the cultural bond between India and Nepal, with significant participation from local communities and dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:26 IST
India-Nepal Strengthen Cultural Ties through 2025 International Day of Yoga Celebrations
Indian Embassy in Nepal organises 11th International Day of Yoga (Photo/Indian Embassy in Nepal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Indian Embassy in Nepal and the Consulate General of India in Birgunj marked the 11th International Day of Yoga with a series of events in 10 cities, including Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Lumbini. This year's celebrations adopted the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' and kicked off at the Pashupatinath Temple.

Throughout the lead-up to June 21, numerous Yoga sessions were conducted with diverse groups, including ex-servicemen, Nepali Army personnel, and students. Demonstrations were also held at UNESCO World Heritage sites in Kathmandu Valley, stressing Yoga's holistic wellness benefits and drawing significant participation from local celebrities and authorities.

High-profile events took place in scenic locations such as Pokhara's Sarangkot and Lake Phewa, with dignitaries like Lumbini's governor emphasizing the cultural importance of these celebrations. The main event in Pokhara attracted over 7,000 enthusiasts, showcasing the profound cultural ties and Yoga's unifying influence between India and Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025