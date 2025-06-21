India-Nepal Strengthen Cultural Ties through 2025 International Day of Yoga Celebrations

The Indian Embassy in Nepal and the Consulate General of India in Birgunj marked the 11th International Day of Yoga with a series of events in 10 cities, including Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Lumbini. This year's celebrations adopted the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' and kicked off at the Pashupatinath Temple.

Throughout the lead-up to June 21, numerous Yoga sessions were conducted with diverse groups, including ex-servicemen, Nepali Army personnel, and students. Demonstrations were also held at UNESCO World Heritage sites in Kathmandu Valley, stressing Yoga's holistic wellness benefits and drawing significant participation from local celebrities and authorities.

High-profile events took place in scenic locations such as Pokhara's Sarangkot and Lake Phewa, with dignitaries like Lumbini's governor emphasizing the cultural importance of these celebrations. The main event in Pokhara attracted over 7,000 enthusiasts, showcasing the profound cultural ties and Yoga's unifying influence between India and Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)