Suspected Azeri Spy Arrested in Cyprus for Potential Terror Plot

In a significant security development, Cyprus police have detained a man in the Zakaki area of Limassol, identified as being of foreign origin, on suspicions of compiling details related to a potential terrorist endeavor.

According to an official who spoke to TPS - The Press Service of Israel, the individual has been confirmed as an Azeri national.

After being presented in court, he is facing serious charges, such as conspiracy to commit a felony and espionage. The suspect has been remanded in custody for a period of eight days, which symbolizes the gravity of the accusations, ranging from criminal activities to terrorism. The port district of Limassol is notably central to this unfolding investigation.

