Suspected Azeri Spy Arrested in Cyprus for Potential Terror Plot
A man of foreign origin, identified as an Azeri national, was arrested in Cyprus for collecting information on a potential terrorist attack. He faces charges including conspiracy, espionage, and terrorism, with the court ruling for eight days of custody during the investigation.
- Country:
- Israel
In a significant security development, Cyprus police have detained a man in the Zakaki area of Limassol, identified as being of foreign origin, on suspicions of compiling details related to a potential terrorist endeavor.
According to an official who spoke to TPS - The Press Service of Israel, the individual has been confirmed as an Azeri national.
After being presented in court, he is facing serious charges, such as conspiracy to commit a felony and espionage. The suspect has been remanded in custody for a period of eight days, which symbolizes the gravity of the accusations, ranging from criminal activities to terrorism. The port district of Limassol is notably central to this unfolding investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
