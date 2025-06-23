Israel's Electronic Warfare: Shielding Skies from Iranian Drone Threats

In an ongoing battle to safeguard its skies, Israel is leveraging cutting-edge electronic warfare to counter Iranian drone threats, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) revealed on Monday. Soldiers from the Spectrum Warfare 5114th Battalion, part of the J6 and Cyber Defence Directorate, have effectively intercepted dozens of hostile unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in recent days.

"The UAVs arrive from Iranian territory, and we help intercept them on an ongoing basis," stated Lt. Col. B, commander of the 5114th Battalion. "Every UAV we manage to stop helps protect our civilians and strategic assets." This unit plays a crucial role in Israel's aerial defence system, employing real-time detection and disruption technology. The IDF reiterated its commitment to using spectrum warfare to shield Israeli airspace and citizens.

Spectrum warfare encompasses military operations that utilize the electromagnetic spectrum, including radio waves, microwaves, and infrared, to detect, disrupt, deceive, or neutralize enemy capabilities. According to military sources, Iran has launched over 1,000 drones. In addition to UAV threats, Iran's missile attacks have resulted in 24 deaths and injured more than 1,300 people, with the Israeli Tax Authority receiving over 25,000 damage claims related to building destruction.

Israel has responded with preemptive strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, citing intelligence that Tehran has crossed a 'point of no return' in its nuclear weapons quest. Israeli defence officials have highlighted Iran's capability to swiftly enrich uranium and manufacture nuclear bombs, possessing enough fissile material for up to 15 weapons.

The strikes underscore an escalation in a broader Iranian strategy aiming to combine nuclear armament, missile proliferation, and proxy warfare targeting Israel's annihilation, as revealed by Israeli intelligence. (ANI/TPS)

(With inputs from agencies.)