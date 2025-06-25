US-Israel Strikes Cripple Iran's Nuclear Ambitions, Fordow Obliterated

In a significant development, Tel Aviv saw the premature release of a statement from the White House on the Israel Atomic Energy Commission's findings. The report detailed a crippling blow dealt by the US to Iran's nuclear capabilities at Fordow. The IAEC assessed that US and Israeli military actions have effectively delayed Iran's nuclear weapons development by several years.

The US conducted intense strikes on Iranian nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, deploying powerful 30,000-pound 'bunker buster' bombs, known for their deep-penetration capacity. Only the US Air Force possesses the capability to carry and deliver these formidable bombs, which President Donald Trump confirmed as having obliterated Fordow completely during the NATO summit at The Hague on Wednesday.

These operations were compounded by Israel's preemptive strikes earlier in June, based on intelligence that suggested Iran reached a critical phase in its nuclear ambitions. The Israeli Defence Forces underscored a significant setback to Iran's program, emphasizing that Tehran's ability to rapidly enrich uranium and assemble nuclear weapons was thwarted. Meanwhile, a US-mediated ceasefire put an end to the intense 12-day conflict that claimed 28 Israeli lives and injured over 3,000 due to Iranian missile strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)