Left Menu

US-Israel Strikes Cripple Iran's Nuclear Ambitions, Fordow Obliterated

A US strike severely damaged Iran's nuclear site at Fordow, with IAEC confirming the setback to Iran's nuclear program. The coordinated US and Israeli attacks targeted key facilities, significantly delaying Tehran’s capability to produce nuclear weapons. The development follows a brief yet intense military escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:07 IST
US-Israel Strikes Cripple Iran's Nuclear Ambitions, Fordow Obliterated
Representative Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant development, Tel Aviv saw the premature release of a statement from the White House on the Israel Atomic Energy Commission's findings. The report detailed a crippling blow dealt by the US to Iran's nuclear capabilities at Fordow. The IAEC assessed that US and Israeli military actions have effectively delayed Iran's nuclear weapons development by several years.

The US conducted intense strikes on Iranian nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, deploying powerful 30,000-pound 'bunker buster' bombs, known for their deep-penetration capacity. Only the US Air Force possesses the capability to carry and deliver these formidable bombs, which President Donald Trump confirmed as having obliterated Fordow completely during the NATO summit at The Hague on Wednesday.

These operations were compounded by Israel's preemptive strikes earlier in June, based on intelligence that suggested Iran reached a critical phase in its nuclear ambitions. The Israeli Defence Forces underscored a significant setback to Iran's program, emphasizing that Tehran's ability to rapidly enrich uranium and assemble nuclear weapons was thwarted. Meanwhile, a US-mediated ceasefire put an end to the intense 12-day conflict that claimed 28 Israeli lives and injured over 3,000 due to Iranian missile strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025