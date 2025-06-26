Historic Axiom Mission: Indian Pilot Leads Landmark Space Journey

Axiom Mission 4, featuring the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, has launched from the Kennedy Space Center with a diverse crew, including Group Captain Shbhansu Shukla, en route to the International Space Station. This mission is a testament to international collaboration, with research and outreach efforts spotlighting innovations in space travel.

NASA Flight Engineers Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers are tasked with overseeing Dragon's automated docking with the Harmony module later today. Afterward, the new arrivals will meet their Expedition 73 colleagues, engaging in initial orientation activities and joining ongoing microgravity studies and lab upkeep aboard the station.

For Group Captain Shukla, this mission echoes the legacy of Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, highlighting India's renewed commitment to space exploration. Shukla emphasized the importance of India's involvement in human space programs in his address, expressing national pride as he orbits Earth.

