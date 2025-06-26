Left Menu

Historic Axiom Mission: Indian Pilot Leads Landmark Space Journey

Axiom Mission 4, carrying Group Captain Shbhansu Shukla and three others, is en route to the International Space Station. The mission marks a significant collaboration between NASA and ISRO, emphasizing scientific research and international cooperation. Shukla's journey celebrates India's potential in human space programs after a 41-year interval.

Updated: 26-06-2025 10:23 IST
Crew of Axiom-4 mission (Photo/Space X). Image Credit: ANI
  United States
  • United States

Axiom Mission 4, featuring the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, has launched from the Kennedy Space Center with a diverse crew, including Group Captain Shbhansu Shukla, en route to the International Space Station. This mission is a testament to international collaboration, with research and outreach efforts spotlighting innovations in space travel.

NASA Flight Engineers Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers are tasked with overseeing Dragon's automated docking with the Harmony module later today. Afterward, the new arrivals will meet their Expedition 73 colleagues, engaging in initial orientation activities and joining ongoing microgravity studies and lab upkeep aboard the station.

For Group Captain Shukla, this mission echoes the legacy of Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, highlighting India's renewed commitment to space exploration. Shukla emphasized the importance of India's involvement in human space programs in his address, expressing national pride as he orbits Earth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

