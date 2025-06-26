Left Menu

Axiom 4 Mission: SpaceX Dragon's Pioneering NASA-ISRO Collaboration

The Axiom 4 mission aboard SpaceX's Dragon successfully docked at the International Space Station. With astronauts from NASA, ISRO, ESA, and private sectors, it features a pivotal collaboration between NASA and ISRO. The team will conduct artistic and scientific research, marking a historic milestone for international, commercial space endeavors.

Ax4-docks at ISS (Photo/Ax$0. Image Credit: ANI
The Axiom 4 mission, aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, executed a successful docking at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in international space collaboration. The Dragon, ahead of schedule, autonomously docked at the ISS's Harmony module's space-facing port at 4:05 pm IST, closely monitored by NASA Flight Engineers Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers.

The Ax-4 crew, including former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, ISRO Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, and ESA astronauts Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu, was warmly welcomed by the seven-member Expedition 73 team. Having launched at noon IST on June 25 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the team plans to spend two weeks conducting scientific research, outreach, and commercial activities, symbolizing a collaborative effort between NASA and ISRO, and marking the first ISRO astronaut's visit to the ISS.

In a live broadcast, Shubhanshu Shukla described the launch as 'magical,' expressing excitement about the mission and gratitude towards the team. 'It's not just a personal accomplishment; it's a collective achievement,' Shukla noted. The mission, hailed as Axiom Space's most research-intensive to date, includes experiments on muscle regeneration, microalgae growth, microgravity's effect on microorganisms, and digital interface interaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

