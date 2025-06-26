Left Menu

India Urges Merit-Based Evaluation for Visa Applications Amid New US Guidelines

The Ministry of External Affairs responds to new US visa guidelines requiring social media identifiers, stressing the need for merit-based evaluations for Indian nationals. Despite no change in the US travel advisory level for India, the MEA assures continued engagement on mobility and consular issues, emphasizing the strong India-US partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:51 IST
India Urges Merit-Based Evaluation for Visa Applications Amid New US Guidelines
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/MEA, YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has noted the US Embassy's new guidelines for visa applications, which ask for applicants' social media identifiers. The Indian government believes that visa applications for Indian nationals should be assessed on the basis of merit, Ministry spokesperson Jaiswal said during a weekly briefing.

Stressing the importance of mobility and consular issues, Jaiswal assured that India is actively engaged with the US to protect the legitimate interests of Indian citizens. He also pointed out that while the US has recently updated its travel advisory for India, the advisory level remains unchanged at Level 2.

Addressing Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's visit to the White House, Jaiswal declined to comment further but emphasized the strong India-US partnership built on shared democratic values and strategic interests. He described the ongoing relationship as a comprehensive global strategic partnership receiving high levels of attention across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025