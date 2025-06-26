Israeli Student Arrested for Alleged Ties with Iranian Intelligence

In a significant crackdown, Israeli authorities have apprehended Bashar Hassan Qassem Musa, a 22-year-old resident of Deir al-Asad and a student at Ben-Gurion University. The arrest follows an investigation into Musa's alleged connections with Iranian intelligence, wherein he engaged in several missions under their guidance.

The operation was a coordinated effort by the Shin Bet, Israel's anti-terror General Security Service, and the Northern District Commander of the Israel Police. Officials discovered that over several months, Musa maintained regular communication with an Iranian operative, conducting activities meant to disturb public order.

Among the alleged missions was an attempt to damage an individual's reputation, spreading nails on a main thoroughfare in Beersheba, and promoting divisive discourse. Musa reportedly acted out of sympathy for events in the Gaza Strip and received monetary compensation for his actions. In light of these events, Israeli authorities have reiterated warnings against interacting with foreign hostile elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)