Left Menu

Israeli Student Arrested for Alleged Ties with Iranian Intelligence

Bashar Hassan Qassem Musa, a student from Deir al-Asad, was arrested for suspected involvement with Iranian intelligence, executing missions such as disrupting public peace in Beersheba. A joint operation by Israeli security services led to his capture, with an indictment forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:51 IST
Israeli Student Arrested for Alleged Ties with Iranian Intelligence
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant crackdown, Israeli authorities have apprehended Bashar Hassan Qassem Musa, a 22-year-old resident of Deir al-Asad and a student at Ben-Gurion University. The arrest follows an investigation into Musa's alleged connections with Iranian intelligence, wherein he engaged in several missions under their guidance.

The operation was a coordinated effort by the Shin Bet, Israel's anti-terror General Security Service, and the Northern District Commander of the Israel Police. Officials discovered that over several months, Musa maintained regular communication with an Iranian operative, conducting activities meant to disturb public order.

Among the alleged missions was an attempt to damage an individual's reputation, spreading nails on a main thoroughfare in Beersheba, and promoting divisive discourse. Musa reportedly acted out of sympathy for events in the Gaza Strip and received monetary compensation for his actions. In light of these events, Israeli authorities have reiterated warnings against interacting with foreign hostile elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025