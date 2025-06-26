IDF Destroys Hezbollah Intelligence Hub in Southern Lebanon

In an assertive move, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) executed a 'special operation' last Wednesday night in southern Lebanon. The mission, backed by prior intelligence, targeted and demolished a building in the village of Houla.

The structure, utilized by Hezbollah for military endeavors, including gathering intelligence on IDF operations, was deemed a violation of the Israel-Lebanon understandings, according to the IDF statement.

Moreover, the building was home to Hezbollah operative Ahmed Ghazi Ali, who was neutralized last week in the same area as he attempted to reconstruct Hezbollah's operational infrastructure.

