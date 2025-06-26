Left Menu

IDF Destroys Hezbollah Intelligence Hub in Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a 'special operation' in southern Lebanon, destroying a building used by Hezbollah for military activities. The action follows intelligence reports and breaches agreements between Israel and Lebanon. The building was linked to slain Hezbollah terrorist Ahmed Ghazi Ali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In an assertive move, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) executed a 'special operation' last Wednesday night in southern Lebanon. The mission, backed by prior intelligence, targeted and demolished a building in the village of Houla.

The structure, utilized by Hezbollah for military endeavors, including gathering intelligence on IDF operations, was deemed a violation of the Israel-Lebanon understandings, according to the IDF statement.

Moreover, the building was home to Hezbollah operative Ahmed Ghazi Ali, who was neutralized last week in the same area as he attempted to reconstruct Hezbollah's operational infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

