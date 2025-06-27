Left Menu

NTT Unveils Revolutionary IOWN Tech at Osaka Expo

At the Osaka Kansai Expo, NTT showcased innovative IOWN technology capable of overcoming time and distance barriers. The tech boasts high speed, large capacity, and energy efficiency. As a highlight, the Japanese pop group Perfume performed in 3D. NTT plans further advancements with a focus on 'Beyond Digital'.

Japan: NTT advances digital innovation for future connectivity
  • Japan

At the Osaka Kansai Expo, NTT's pavilion dazzled attendees with its cutting-edge IOWN technology, designed to obliterate time delays and spatial barriers. Featuring high-speed connectivity, enormous capacity, and remarkable energy efficiency, the showcase was a glimpse into the future of digital interaction. In a nod to nostalgia and innovation, Japanese pop sensation Perfume, who captivated audiences at the 1970 Expo, made a striking 3D appearance at the 2025 event.

Taiga Yoshida of NTT elaborated on the tech's capabilities, stating, 'This device employs lasers to accurately gauge 3D shapes, transmitting a comprehensive 3D point cloud to distant locations. Our aim is to create an experience that mimics physical presence remotely. The screen presents a panoramic view of distant landscapes from multiple perspectives.' A novel feature allows an 'alternate version' of audience members to be shown on-screen, thanks to AI-driven processing that alters their appearance to seem younger or older. This AI operates remotely, emphasizing the innovative nature of the technology.

Katsuhiko Kawazoe, NTT's Senior Executive Vice President, emphasized IOWN's ongoing achievements, noting, 'With surplus capacity, our end goal is achieving an energy consumption rate at just 1% of current standards. Our progress hinges on three core principles: energy savings, immense capacity, and minimal delay.' Kawazoe further highlighted a new direction with the fourth pillar, 'Beyond Digital', advocating progression beyond current digital confines for the next five years of research and development. NTT's advancements signal the dawn of significant industrial and societal transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

