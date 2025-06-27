Global Outcry at UNHRC Over China's Decade of Suppressing Human Rights Lawyers

Expressing alarm, a coalition of international human rights groups has voiced their concerns during the 59th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council about the continuous persecution faced by human rights lawyers in China. This comes as the world marks the tenth anniversary of China's notorious '709 Crackdown,' which targeted more than 300 legal professionals.

A press release from the World Uyghur Congress details that the oral statement was delivered by Lawyers' Rights Watch Canada, with backing from notable entities such as Amnesty International and the Law Society of England and Wales. The crackdown, launched on July 9, 2015, represents the most significant suppression of legal advocates in China's recent past.

The statement highlights ongoing intimidation, disbarment, incarceration, and surveillance faced by rights lawyers, citing high-profile cases like those of Gao Zhisheng and Ding Jiaxi. In addition, families of detained lawyers experience severe hardships, while repression against other groups like Tibetans and Uyghurs is on the rise.

The coalition calls for international actions to hold China accountable, emphasizing that torture is condemned worldwide under international law. The UN and its member states are urged to implement stronger measures, supported by a broad base, including 16 other NGOs such as the Uyghur Human Rights Project and China Aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)