Left Menu

Global Outcry at UNHRC Over China's Decade of Suppressing Human Rights Lawyers

A coalition of human rights organizations has expressed grave concerns at the UN Human Rights Council over China's ongoing harassment of human rights lawyers, commemorating a decade since the '709 Crackdown.' They urge global action to hold China accountable for human rights violations and transnational repression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:46 IST
Global Outcry at UNHRC Over China's Decade of Suppressing Human Rights Lawyers
Logos of global human rights organisations that jointly condemned China's persecution of human rights lawyers during the 59th UN Human Rights Council session (Image: X/@UyghurCongress). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Expressing alarm, a coalition of international human rights groups has voiced their concerns during the 59th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council about the continuous persecution faced by human rights lawyers in China. This comes as the world marks the tenth anniversary of China's notorious '709 Crackdown,' which targeted more than 300 legal professionals.

A press release from the World Uyghur Congress details that the oral statement was delivered by Lawyers' Rights Watch Canada, with backing from notable entities such as Amnesty International and the Law Society of England and Wales. The crackdown, launched on July 9, 2015, represents the most significant suppression of legal advocates in China's recent past.

The statement highlights ongoing intimidation, disbarment, incarceration, and surveillance faced by rights lawyers, citing high-profile cases like those of Gao Zhisheng and Ding Jiaxi. In addition, families of detained lawyers experience severe hardships, while repression against other groups like Tibetans and Uyghurs is on the rise.

The coalition calls for international actions to hold China accountable, emphasizing that torture is condemned worldwide under international law. The UN and its member states are urged to implement stronger measures, supported by a broad base, including 16 other NGOs such as the Uyghur Human Rights Project and China Aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025