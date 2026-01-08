China's ongoing repression draws global pushback as Uyghur advocacy intensifies

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its monthly brief, highlighting advocacy networks worldwide that are seeing a surge in coordinated political engagement, remembrance events, and community-driven mobilisation, all aimed at countering China's ongoing repression in East Turkistan. The month began with strong diplomatic outreach at the European Parliament, where lawmakers placed renewed emphasis on China's transnational repression of Uyghurs abroad. These discussions signalled growing international unease over China's expanding surveillance and intimidation tactics targeting diaspora communities.

The momentum carried into 9 December, observed globally as Uyghur Genocide Recognition Day. Marking four years since the Uyghur Tribunal's ruling that China's actions constitute genocide, Uyghur communities and allies held worldwide commemorations. The WUC led multilingual online sessions in Uyghur, Russian, Turkish, and Chinese, ensuring broad access to factual updates and testimonies. On the same day, thirteen Uyghur organisations, including the WUC, held a joint press briefing at the National Press Club in Washington, underscoring their shared message: the world must not ignore China's ongoing abuses.

Advocacy advanced further on 10 December, when the Uyghur Academy and Campaign for Uyghurs, supported by international partners and Uyghur organisations such as the WUC, convened the "Uyghur Genocide Resistance" conference on Capitol Hill. The event highlighted the urgent need for robust legislative and diplomatic responses to China's systematic human rights violations. Mid-month, the WUC Executive Committee met in Munich to evaluate progress and set strategic priorities for 2026, reflecting a focused and increasingly coordinated global movement.

The month concluded with a commemorative gathering honouring the 30th anniversary of the deaths of key East Turkistan leaders Isa Yusuf Alptekin, Memet Emin Bugra, and Mesut Sabiri Baykuzu. The memorial brought together Uyghur representatives, Turkish parliamentarians, and prominent political figures to reaffirm commitment to the struggle for Uyghur rights. Additionally, on 12 December, the Japan Uyghur Association and Iga City co-hosted a public lecture on the Uyghur genocide. (ANI)

