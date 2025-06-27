Left Menu

Iran Rejects US Talks Amid Rising Tensions Over Nuclear Strikes

Iran has dismissed plans for talks with the United States, contradicting President Trump’s claims. Tehran's Foreign Minister highlighted the ongoing assessment of damages from a recent conflict with Israel and the legislative move to suspend UN nuclear cooperation. Supreme Leader Khamenei termed the situation a victory, despite US assertions of effective strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:30 IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (Source: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Iran

Iran has officially ruled out engaging in talks with the United States, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's recent state television interview. This directly refutes US President Donald Trump's assertions of an upcoming meeting, as reported by The Times of Israel. Iran continues to assess the benefits of resuming negotiations, considering past interruptions following alleged attacks by Israel and the US on its nuclear sites.

Iranian officials report significant damage from a 12-day conflict with Israel, with comprehensive evaluations underway by the Atomic Energy Organization. Tehran is prioritizing compensation demands, thereby making it a central diplomatic agenda. Concurrently, Iranian lawmakers passed a law to end collaboration with the UN nuclear watchdog, a move confirmed by Araghchi as a shift in their international agency relationship.

Despite these developments, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared the conflict unsuccessful for the US and Israel, labeling it a humiliating 'slap' to Washington. He stressed Iran's resilience against external pressure. Meanwhile, President Trump maintained that US military operations significantly impaired Iran's nuclear infrastructure, though claims of moving enriched uranium remain contested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

